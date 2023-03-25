Presearch Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $36.52 million and $1.27 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

