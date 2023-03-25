Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.78 Billion Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,781,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.