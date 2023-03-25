Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,024,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.97. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $153.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

