Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,857 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,479,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $83.94 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.