Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,626 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,530,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

