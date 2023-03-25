Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,876,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

