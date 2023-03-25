Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.