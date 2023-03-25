ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.09

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.09 and traded as low as $22.72. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 3,229,109 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.