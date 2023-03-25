Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.49) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.46) to GBX 1,518 ($18.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,670.43 ($20.51).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,024 ($12.58) on Tuesday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,250.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,413.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

