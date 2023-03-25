Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at UBS Group

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $6.00 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.46.

Shares of PRPL opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,665,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

