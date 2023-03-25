Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,125.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

F traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 72,584,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,039,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

