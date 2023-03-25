Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.9 %

SBLK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 692,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.