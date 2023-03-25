Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,203. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $719.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

