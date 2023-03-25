Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.54. 1,126,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,682. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

