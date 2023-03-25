Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.19.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.96. 2,995,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.84 and its 200-day moving average is $334.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

