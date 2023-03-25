Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Generac by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 31,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Generac by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Generac by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,714. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

