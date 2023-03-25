Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 853 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 5.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

