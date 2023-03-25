Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
