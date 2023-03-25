QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Down 3%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 11,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 23,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QBE Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1963 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

