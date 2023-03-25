Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

