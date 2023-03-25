QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.91 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $633.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00030405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00199793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,501.27 or 1.00048220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159084 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $220.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

