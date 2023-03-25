QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.78

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $15.47. QuinStreet shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 161,660 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 177,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.