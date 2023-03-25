Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $63.85 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.01179203 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009494 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.48 or 0.01506353 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

