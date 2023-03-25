Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 1,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
