RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

