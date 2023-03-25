Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.4 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

