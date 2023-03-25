Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.73

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.73 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.69). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 175,518 shares.

Redcentric Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.83 million, a PE ratio of 2,660.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.98.

About Redcentric

(Get Rating)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.