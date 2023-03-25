Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Regional REIT Trading Down 1.7 %

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.40. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

