Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

