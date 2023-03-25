Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 3,424 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.74% of Wintrust Financial worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.