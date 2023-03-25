Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $2,906.91 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

