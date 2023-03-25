Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.77

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.77 and traded as low as $1.25. Renren shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 29,346 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Renren Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Renren ( NYSE:RENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Renren by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renren by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Renren by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

