Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.77

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.77 and traded as low as $1.25. Renren shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 29,346 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Renren Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Renren
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Renren by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renren by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Renren by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
