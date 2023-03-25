Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $6,250,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

See Also

