Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.32 on May 30th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3169 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTO opened at $34.49 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTO. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

