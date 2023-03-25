Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $713,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.