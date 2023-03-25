Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 128,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

