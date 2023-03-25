RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Purchases 2,544 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,557.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 593,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,788.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,352 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48.

On Friday, March 17th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

