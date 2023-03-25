Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.37

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.37 and traded as high as $21.85. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 188,091 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $299.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.