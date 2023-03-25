Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.37

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.37 and traded as high as $21.85. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 188,091 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $299.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
