Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 77,247 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,247 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.