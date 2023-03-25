Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

AMGN stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

