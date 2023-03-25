Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $690.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $673.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $711.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

