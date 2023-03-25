Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in APA were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in APA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $34.51 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

