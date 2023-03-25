Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 33,604 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.