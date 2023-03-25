Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IMTM stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $882.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

