Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,783 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

