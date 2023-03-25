Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 78,124 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Bank of America stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

