Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,407,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,108,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

