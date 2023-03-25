Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €79.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($61.61) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.04) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €54.66 ($58.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 12-month high of €62.42 ($67.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.44.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

