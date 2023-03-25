Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $203.97 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Safe has a market capitalization of $203.97 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $9.79 or 0.00035856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00153313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.6999715 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

