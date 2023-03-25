Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BKI opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

